Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Down 1.5 %

INFY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.