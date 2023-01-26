Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $104.40 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.95 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 55.56%. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

