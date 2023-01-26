Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $205,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

