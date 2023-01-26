International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

