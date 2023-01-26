Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PKW opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

