Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. Sells 1,011,084 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %

IVZ stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

