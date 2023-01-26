iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.