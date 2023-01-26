iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

