iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.64

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 42806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,643 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iStar by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of iStar by 6,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 842,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 829,747 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

