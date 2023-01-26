iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.64

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 42806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar
About iStar
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.