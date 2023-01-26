Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

Shares of RFEM opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

