JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

