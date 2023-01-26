Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 118.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.