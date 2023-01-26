Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,935 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

