Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.84% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,935,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGA opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

