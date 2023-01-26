Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

IXG opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

