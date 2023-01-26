Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 72.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

