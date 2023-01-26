Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,760,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,200 and sold 922,908 shares valued at $75,009,142. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

