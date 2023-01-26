Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

