Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

