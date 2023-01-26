Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 70.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in NIO by 40.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

