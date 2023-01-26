Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

