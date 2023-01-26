Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $310.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $520.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

