Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 258.2% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

