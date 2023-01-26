Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 285 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

