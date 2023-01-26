Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $289.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.48. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.