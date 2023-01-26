Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

