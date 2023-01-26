Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$33.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.11.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

KEY stock opened at C$30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.21.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.58%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.