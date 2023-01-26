Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,296,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 59.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

