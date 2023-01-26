Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

