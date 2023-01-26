Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,796.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.