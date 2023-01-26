LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €69.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

FRA:LEG opened at €72.54 ($78.85) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.74.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

