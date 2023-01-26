Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $6.19. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 672,579 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

