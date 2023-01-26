M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.98

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 2299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

