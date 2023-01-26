Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 64271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

