Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Down 8.8%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$79.20 and last traded at C$79.90. Approximately 165,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 570,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

