Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133,479 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

