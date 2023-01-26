Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.05.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

