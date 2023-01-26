Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.05.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$48.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.31.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at C$25,444.80. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

