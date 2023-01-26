Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $28.10

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $32.54. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 640,966 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

