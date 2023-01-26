Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE stock opened at C$12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$987.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.54.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

