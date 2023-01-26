Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.24.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $121.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 153.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

