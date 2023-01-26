McBroom & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McBroom & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,616,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 241,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,686,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $190,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.