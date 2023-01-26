McBroom & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McBroom & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,616,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 241,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,686,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $190,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
