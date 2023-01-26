MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.6 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.