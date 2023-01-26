Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

