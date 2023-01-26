Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $187.51 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -246.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,002.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,002.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,815 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

