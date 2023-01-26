Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.11.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.59. Metro has a one year low of C$64.15 and a one year high of C$78.90.

Metro Company Profile

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

