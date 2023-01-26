Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MRU has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.11.
TSE MRU opened at C$74.19 on Wednesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$64.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61.
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
