MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $16.26. MicroCloud Hologram shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 733,475 shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.03% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

