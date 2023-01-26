Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

