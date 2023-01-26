Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

